Non-profit organisation Cyprus Seeds, which helps facilitate the commercialisation of scientific research projects on the island, has released a progress update on six selected teams supported by its innovation grant programme.

According to the announcement, the programme is currently in its fourth cycle, having kicked off in February 2025.

“In the period July -September, Cyprus Seeds’ Teams have achieved significant milestones, demonstrating their strong intention to take their technology to the market,” the announcement said.

It added that several teams funded under the Cyprus Seeds’ fourth Cycle made crucial progress in securing intellectual property, validating technology, and securing major funding opportunities.

Scientific start-ups advance towards commercialisation

The M3Phantom team, focused on medical imaging innovation, appointed a new Champion to lead research and development for their Phantom technology.

This person will work closely with the Principal Investigator (PI) to finalise modifications and file a patent by year-end.

The PI said that the need for a new patent was critical because the current version had been published, reflecting a historical lack of a research commercialisation culture in Cyprus—a situation that is now changing through local initiatives and the establishment of the Research and Innovation Foundation’s Central Knowledge Transfer Office.

Recognising the need for enhanced outreach, the team also brought on board an international marketing professor from their host institution to support strategy and materials development.

The RustAlertSystem team is currently validating its drone- and camera-based solution, along with proprietary software, on bridges and an abandoned building in Limassol, demonstrating technical viability in real conditions.

Their UK patent certification is expected soon, while their PCT application progresses.

Through ConceptionX, EDF, Europe’s largest utility, has expressed interest in the technology, pending patent approval.

A collaboration with EDF could provide business validation and a purchase agreement.

Furthermore, the team has been shortlisted as one of the top 10 teams out of 250 in ConceptionX Cohort 8 to pitch at the November Demo Day in London, reflecting strong commitment despite the Champion being on maternity leave.

€3 million grant bid and seed funding efforts

The Prognostic team is preparing a €3 million grant application to the European Innovation Council (EIC), the European Union’s prestigious flagship programme supporting breakthrough innovations.

The team is considered a strong candidate because their Principal Investigator, Triantafyllos, is already a recipient of a European Research Council (ERC) grant, which recognises global research excellence.

Prognostic is receiving targeted support from Cyprus Seeds and ConceptionX mentors to maximise their chances, with the application due in mid-September and results expected in about four months.

If successful, this grant would represent one of the most significant research commercialisation achievements by a Cypriot team and accelerate their journey.

The team has also onboarded an additional team member to support data analysis and project development.

The Cat-Brain team is advancing toward becoming an investment-ready startup.

They are under consideration by ConceptionX to pitch to a Syndicate Angels in London for €40,000, marking an important step in securing early-stage funding.

The team is also preparing to formally establish the company in February 2026, with Nicole Christodoulides as CEO and Ioulia Solomou as CTO, while their Principal Investigator will remain as an advisor.

Adding to their global visibility, Cat-Brain was nominated as The Most Innovative Solution in Inclusion & Empowerment and has advanced to the next phase of the World Summit Awards 2025.

Separately, the PrognomiR and Nanocure teams are actively working to secure additional funding through EU programmes and pharmaceutical partners to support their clinical trials.

In parallel, they have initiated outreach to potential users and customers to gather feedback on their technologies.

Finally, the announcement mentioned that Cyprus Seeds and ConceptionX actively facilitate access to these opportunities, complemented by strategic guidance from assigned mentors.