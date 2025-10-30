The electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) has begun the widespread installation of smart electricity meters across all districts, it was reported on Thursday.

The replacement of each meter will require a temporary power outage, which the authority says should not exceed 20 minutes. The rollout starts on Thursday, and will continue throughout November. In Nicosia, smart meters will be installed in Aglandjia along both sides of Larnaca avenue, from the area near the University of Cyprus to the Satiriko theatre.

In Limassol, the installations will cover the northern part of Pentadromos, and the area between Makarios III, Thessalonikis, Gladstonos and Evagoras Christoforou streets. In Larnaca, the work will take place east of the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium, between Spyrou Kyprianou avenue and Gregoris Afxentiou avenue.

In Famagusta, installations are planned in Paralimni along Protaras avenue (up to the second primary school), as well as both sides of Kappari and Yiorkis Papadopoulos streets, extending to the new Famagusta police station.

In Paphos, smart meters will be installed across the area bordered by Ellados avenue, Tassos Papadopoulos, Dimokratia, Eleftherios Venizelos, and Nikos Nicolaides avenues, as well as Charalambos Mouskos and Evagoras Pallikarides streets.

The EAC emphasised that the temporary power interruptions are necessary for the safe replacement of meters. The authority apologised for any inconvenience caused during the process.