Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou is travelling to India today for a two-day working visit from September 18 to September 19.

According to an announcement released on Thursday, the minister is accompanied by an extensive business delegation, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between Cyprus and India.

During the visit, the announcement continued, Damianou will hold a series of meetings and contacts with state officials and business leaders.

The agenda will focus on promoting partnerships and enhancing economic and business relations between Cyprus and India, with particular emphasis on technology and innovation.

What is more, Damianou will take part in the ICC Global Business Summit 2025, where he will deliver an address during a special session dedicated to Cyprus and the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He will also participate in a special plenary session of the summit, which will highlight the strategic importance of Cyprus–India collaboration at geopolitical, regional, and economic levels.

As part of his visit, the ministry mentoned, Damianou will tour the National Stock Exchange of India and the Indian Institute of Technology.

These visits will aim to facilitate the exchange of know-how and explore potential areas of cooperation in technology, innovation, and investment.

Damianou will return to Cyprus on September 20, 2025.