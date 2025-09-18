Bringing young people to the forefront of public life constitutes a fundamental priority, the purpose of which is to promote their substantive participation in politics, society, the economy and diplomacy, House president Annita Demetriou said on Thursday.

Addressing challenges to democracy, Demetriou stressed the need to combat extremism, propaganda and toxic public discourse, which she said often target women and young people and discourage them from civic engagement.

She was speaking at the opening session of the informal network of young parliamentarians of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), hosted by the House and attended by MPs from Armenia, Austria, Croatia, Italy, Montenegro, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland and Slovenia.

The House president pointed out that she spoke from experience when she said strengthening the voice of young people was a main pillar of action for the assembly.

Drawing on her own experience, Demetriou said amplifying young people’s voices is a core pillar of the assembly’s work. She outlined House initiatives to support this goal, including cooperation with NGOs, school visits, student events in parliament, mock parliamentary sessions and a summer programme offering practical parliamentary experience.

Actions enhancing and protecting young people, with emphasis on the cultivation of skills such as digital education, innovation and entrepreneurship, should be encouraged, she added.

She also supported that, by facilitating the participation of young people in political procedures and the housing market, their sense of belonging was strengthened and social tensions reduced.

Demetriou informed the delegates of developments in efforts to solve the Cyprus problem and the arrest of five Greek Cypriots in the north in retaliation for the prosecution of usurpers of Greek Cypriot property.

She said such actions undermine regional stability and demonstrate Turkey’s lack of respect for EU principles and values.

Allowing Turkey a role in European defence and security, she warned, “would send a dangerous message.”

Demetriou said that the violation of international law, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, wherever they come from, must not be tolerated, and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people as a moral obligation and a necessary condition for preserving peace, security and international law.