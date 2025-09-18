Every day some 60,000 cubic metres of desalinated water has to be re-processed as it does not end up in the general water supply, MPs heard on Thursday.

The reveal was made by Akis Kikas, an official with the Audit Office.

He said that daily around 60,000 cubic metres of water are desalinated at the facilities of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus at Vasiliko.

But because of the lack of pipelines, this water instead gets diverted to the southern conveyor.

The southern conveyor is Cyprus’ largest water development project, established to collect surplus water from the island’s southwest and transfer it to areas of need for both irrigation and domestic use.

As a result, said Kikas, this water gets mixed up with dirt and is then cleaned again at a refinery in Tersefanou – meaning that consumers get charged double for it.

The official said this practice has been going on for the last ten years. He did point out, however, that only a small percentage of desalinated water overall gets diverted into pipelines.

The Audit Office is preparing a report on the management of the island’s water resources. It plans to publish it by month’s end.

Kikas spoke also of 15 privately-owned dams which do not conform to the law and thus pose safety risks.

Among the most “dangerous” dams are those at Tamasos, Yermasoyia and Polemidia.

The House audit committee had convened to discuss the upkeep of the island’s dams.

MPs highlighted the lack of qualified engineers to do this work.

Parliamentarians also sounded the alarm over scant water levels in the dams, amid the ongoing drought.

Kouris, the largest dam, currently holds just 12 per cent of capacity; Asprokremmos is at 11.5 per cent; and Evretou at 14 per cent.