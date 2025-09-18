A 54-year-old man was arrested in Kaimakli, Nicosia, after being seen walking on a public road with a hunting rifle while under the influence of alcohol. The incident, which caused alarm among residents, took place on Thursday around 12.30pm.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police said that a man in a drunken state was moving around the neighbourhood armed with a rifle. Officers were dispatched immediately and, upon arrival, located the suspect. They managed to disarm him and place him under arrest without any reported injuries.

Police are also investigating claims suggesting that the man may have shouted at or threatened people who were nearby.

The police told Cyprus Mail that the suspect is being questioned. Officers are also taking statements from residents of the area and from employees of nearby businesses who may have seen or heard the man.

It has not yet been clarified if the hunting rifle was legally owned or properly stored before the incident.

Under Cyprus law, licensed firearms must be secured, and handling them in public, can lead to serious criminal charges.

The man remains in custody.