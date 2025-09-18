The European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF), an accredited Higher Education Institute in Cyprus, proudly announces its membership in the Fédération Européenne des Écoles (FEDE). This milestone reinforces EIMF’s commitment to academic excellence, international collaboration and the delivery of high-quality, future-focused education.

As a FEDE member, EIMF becomes part of a dynamic European network of over 500 higher education institutions. The affiliation will significantly enhance student mobility and employability, provide access to innovative teaching frameworks and create new opportunities for cross-border academic collaboration, including the potential for internationally-recognised FEDE degrees. It also strengthens EIMF’s positioning as a forward-looking institution dedicated to aligning its programmes with rigorous European standards and evolving labour market needs.

Promoting education, lifelong learning

Founded in 1963, FEDE is an international non-governmental organisation (INGO) that brings together 560 educational institutions across more than 44 countries.

FEDE members promote education and lifelong learning for all, with a strong emphasis on academic independence and quality. The Federation produces innovative teaching guidelines, awards over 170 European degrees, and organises international examinations. It also provides accreditation and quality certification to its member institutions, builds partnerships with trade associations, runs a doctoral school, and develops research programmes leading to international publications.

Dr Adonis Pegasiou, Academic Director of EIMF, hailed the accomplishment represented by the membership. “Joining FEDE is an important milestone for EIMF,” he noted. “It not only places our institution within a recognised European academic community, but also strengthens our ability to offer students and professionals internationally relevant qualifications and opportunities. This step is fully aligned with our mission to equip learners with the knowledge, skills and values to thrive in a globalised economy.”

With this membership, EIMF reaffirms its role as a leading educational institute in Cyprus and a committed contributor to the European and international higher education landscape.

About EIMF

The European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF) is a leading accredited Higher Education Institute in Cyprus, offering academic degree programmes alongside professional and executive education. With a strong focus on innovation, quality and international standards, EIMF equips students and professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s global economy.