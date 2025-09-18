ExxonMobil Cyprus is continuing the operation of its pioneering ESSO Safe Vision programme successfully, offering free eye examinations to drivers in order to enhance road safety. The programme is being implemented via a mobile optometry unit which visits selected ESSO service stations across Cyprus.

The next stop for the unit will be Larnaca, on Saturday, September 20, 2025, when the unit will be located at the ESSO station on 43 Griva Digeni Avenue, offering free eye tests conducted by professional optician-optometrists.

The purpose of the programme is to raise public awareness about the importance of good eyesight for safe driving, a crucial but often overlooked aspect of road safety. The ESSO Safe Vision initiative forms part of ExxonMobil Cyprus’ corporate social responsibility strategy, which seeks to highlight prevention as a key tool in protecting human life on the road. It is aimed primarily at drivers, encouraging them to check their vision regularly, correct any issues in good time and drive more safely.

The initiative is being held under the auspices of the Cyprus Police (Traffic Department), in collaboration with the Cyprus Optics Council and A. Potamitis Medicare Ltd.

The ESSO Safe Vision mobile unit has already visited the ESSO Mesogi and ESSO Tombs of the Kings stations in Paphos, recording impressive attendance and participation from the public.

The next stops of the programme at selected ESSO stations are as follows: