Green party leader Stavros Papadouris on Thursday wrote to United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin, asking her to meet him.

The party said Papadouris had a detailed assessment of the current situation, the causes and prospects, the responsibilities of the UN” and had submitted specific recommendations in his letter, but that he had not yet been given the chance to share his views with her or to hear her perspective on the future of the peace process.

It added that his letter had raised “the issue of colonisation”, as well as the ongoing issues related to property and what he described as “the illegal arrest of the five Greek Cypriots and their almost two-month detention by the occupation regime”.

He also criticised the rules surrounding the forthcoming Turkish Cypriot leadership election, with the party saying his letter “denounces the renewed participation of settlers in the electoral process in the occupied territories”.

For this reason, he added, “a genuine leader of the Turkish Cypriot community is not expected to emerge” from the election.

Additionally, he made reference to the north’s new ‘presidential’ place, in the northern sector of the western Nicosia suburb of Ayios Dhometios, saying it was “built on stolen Greek Cypriot property and with Turkey’s money”.

He concluded his letter by saying that any solution to the Cyprus problem must “fully comply with the principles and values of the European Union”.

The letter was written after Holguin had on Wednesday met Turkish Cypriot Nicosia mayor Mehmet Harmanci, who had told her that the idea of a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem is an “illusion” and “devoid of any legal or political basis”.

“Ersin Tatar, with his illusion of a ‘two-state solution’, which is devoid of any legal or political basis, and his refusal to sit at the negotiating table, has created a space for Nikos Christodoulides to play his game alone,” he said.

He then added that Tatar’s stance on the Cyprus problem has “also served to strengthen the far right in the south and silence the forces of peace”.

Holguin is in Cyprus to hold meetings with both President Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar ahead of a planned tripartite meeting the pair will hold with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on September 27.

The tripartite meeting will take place during the UN’s “high-level week” – the week in which world leaders will make speeches to the UN’s general assembly.

Earlier that week, Christodoulides will address the general assembly on September 24.

After this year’s general assembly, a further enlarged meeting, involving Cyprus’ two sides, the UN, and the island’s three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, is set to take place before the end of the year, likely after the Turkish Cypriot leadership election on October 19.

That election will see Tatar be challenged by former Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhurman, who advocates for a return to negotiations based on a federal solution.