Commencing its new artistic season of showcases, the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Papadakis Warehouses welcomes the last 2025 quarter with a retrospective exhibition of renowned visual artist Daphne Mavrovounioti-Trimiklinioti.

From Friday to October 11, the exhibition Daphne Mavrovounioti-Trimiklinioti: Visual Testimonies – 70 Years of a Journey in Art will showcase pieces from the artist’s 70-year career. Curated by the centre’s director Giorgos Taxiarchopoulos, the exhibition will be divided into six chronological thematic sections comprising more than 120 works of art, of which only 60 can currently be exhibited.

This exhibition will offer a significant glimpse into the trajectory and legacy of visual artist Mavrovounioti-Trimiklinioti, showcasing important artworks. The exhibition will be inaugurated this Friday at which the curator will give an introduction, in the presence of officials and distinguished guests.

Daphne Mavrovounioti-Trimiklinioti: Visual Testimonies – 70 Years of a Journey in Art

Retrospective exhibition of the visual artist Daphne Mavrovounioti-Trimiklinioti. September 19-October 11. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Papadakis Warehouses, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm.Tuesday-Friday: 10am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 25-367700