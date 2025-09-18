Serious concerns were raised on Thursday during a session of the House transport committee about the enforcement of laws regulating personal mobility devices, particularly electric scooters.

The committee heard that the legislation remains largely inactive, creating problems for the safety of scooter users as well as other road users.

After the meeting, Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides described the current situation as highly problematic. He said there was no proper system for checking and registering scooters, making it impossible to identify users in case of violations.

“The law we passed is inactive,” he said, blaming the lack of municipal staff and the absence of a recording system.

Savvides also noted that only two municipalities have so far set out specific areas where scooters are allowed. Police officers often do not know if the area being used is properly authorised.

“In general, there is confusion,” the MP said.

He added that the transport committee is still at an “early stage” in reviewing possible changes to the law. The aim, he explained, is to strike a balance between mobility and road safety.

“We want mobility, but at the same time, we need to ensure safety. From what we have seen and heard so far, this balance does not exist,” he concluded.

The discussion over law enforcement came after authorities received over 1,500 complaints regarding breaches of scooter-related legislation in 2023 alone.

Between 2021 and 2023, 0.9 per cent of all recorded injuries involved scooter users.

The committee discussed the possibility of requiring scooters to be registered to ensure insurance coverage in the event of accidents.

The executive branch has been given three months to present a proposal on this issue.

Green Party MP Stavros Papadouris argued that scooter registration is necessary to facilitate insurance coverage and accountability in accidents.

“The situation is out of control. It is difficult for the police and local authorities to enforce the law, resulting in frequent accidents, some of them serious,” he said.

Akel MP Costas Costa stated, “The legislation is not even being implemented.”

He argued that in addition to enforcement, authorities must designate specific areas where scooters can be legally operated. Fellow Akel MP Valentinos Fakondis added that while promoting micromobility is important, safety regulations must protect both scooter users and the public.