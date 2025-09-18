Concerts are entertaining the Famagusta region this week as the Paralimni-Deryneia municipality presents a Music Festival, on until Sunday. Events have been taking place throughout the week and four more events are coming up.

On Thursday evening at the municipal amphitheatre of Frenaros, the festival pays tribute to Ilias Kouloumis, one of the most important folk musicians and singers of Cyprus. A tireless and devoted worker of Cypriot musical tradition, Kouloumis dedicated his life to preserving and spreading Cypriot folk culture. He managed to safeguard invaluable material such as recordings of older musicians, stories, couplets and songs, and he himself recorded, with voice and laouto, a significant number of traditional Cypriot songs.

An event with artistic programming by Michalis and Petros Kouloumis and presented by actress and radio producer Gianna Lefkati will trace the musician’s legacy. Journalist Giorgos Sofokleous will honour the artistic career of Kouloumis while radio producer Andreas Chrysanthou will present his discography. A live music programme will follow.

On Friday, the all-female quartet Kanvinitisses will present a traditional repertoire of mostly Greek music and melodies from Asia Minor, Cyprus, the Balkans and the wider Eastern Mediterranean. The Thessaloniki-based ensemble comprises of Pavlina Andronikou on violin and vocals, Nafsika Gotzamani on kanun and vocals, Maria Symeou on vocal and Anna Koutsimani on laouto. Their performance at the Kyriakou Pelagia amphitheatre in Paralimni has free entrance.

Alkinoos Ioannides’ concert this Saturday in Deryneia is already sold out as the musicians meet fellow Cypriot artists on stage for a special evening performance. Finally, singer Vasiliki Chatziadamou will close off the festival this Sunday at Acheritou Square with another free, open-air music concert.

Municipality of Paralimni–Deryneia Music Festival

Five nights of open-air concerts, theatrical performances and musical tributes. Until September 21. Throughout the free Famagusta district. 8.30pm. Free entrance. https://pdm.org.cy/festival-mousikis-dimou-paralimniou-deryneias/