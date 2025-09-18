As part of the 2025 Nicosia International Festival, the Nicosia Fusion Trio will perform a concert entitled “East to West / Past to Present”, on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 8.30pm. The concert venue will be Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

The concert is sponsored and supported by Amalgamate Music Education (A.Mus.Ed), which offers a variety of music courses, for young and old.

About Nicosia Fusion Trio

The Nicosia Fusion Trio was founded in 2025 following the visit of Argentine guitarist and composer Sebastián Legovich to Cyprus. Together with Angelos Angelidis and Marios Nicolaou – both multi-instrumentalists and members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra – they created a unique ensemble that bridges cultures, traditions and eras.

The concert programme

Titled “East to West / Past to Present”, the concert takes the audience on a journey across time and space, featuring:

Classical works (e.g., Erik Satie, Isaac Albéniz)

Argentine colours and original compositions by Sebastián Legovich

Traditional melodies from Cyprus, Southern Italy and Ireland

Three solo performances highlighting each artist individually

The musicians

Sebastián Legovich – Flamenco Guitar

Born in Buenos Aires in 1987, he studied classical guitar and composition at the Juan José Castro Conservatory, while also pursuing flamenco, jazz and percussion. His repertoire spans flamenco, jazz, Eastern Mediterranean and Balkan traditions, and composers such as Astor Piazzolla and Erik Satie. He has performed at The Hague, Galway, Belgrade, Barcelona, Granada, Zaragoza, Nicosia, Famagusta and Buenos Aires.

Angelos Angelidis – Woodwinds

Born in Nicosia in 1976, he joined the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) in 1988. He studied clarinet and musicology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. Since 2003, he has been Associate Principal Clarinet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and teaches at the CYSO Academy and Music Schools. He has given over 10 recitals, performed as a soloist with the orchestra, and composed works for clarinet, winds and small ensembles.

Marios Nicolaou – Percussion

Born in Limassol in 1974, he studied percussion at the Athens Conservatory and Hochschule für Musik Köln. A scholarship recipient of the Athens Concert Hall, he has been Principal Timpanist of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra since 2015. He has collaborated with leading Greek orchestras, performing as a soloist with the CYSO, and has been a member of the Ergon Ensemble since 2009. He teaches at the CYSO Academy and ARTE Music Academy.

Practical information