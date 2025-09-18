Remedica, represented by Board Member Andreas Vasiliou and Executive Team Member Elina Skoullou, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 with the University of Cyprus (UCY), represented by Rector Dr Tasos Christofides and the Head of the Department of Chemistry, Dr Savvas Georgiades.

The memorandum aims to strengthen cooperation between Remedica and the University through a series of actions and initiatives that will benefit both parties as well as society as a whole.

In their statements, Remedica’s Skoullou and Vasiliou underlined the importance of the state university, which hosts the only Department of Chemistry in Cyprus and makes a decisive contribution to the country’s pharmaceutical industry by providing specialised human capital.

A significant number of scientists employed in the pharmaceutical sector are chemists and graduates of the University of Cyprus. Therefore, the University’s development plays a key role in the further advancement of the pharmaceutical sector, and of Remedica in particular, creating benefits for society and the state by generating jobs and increasing public revenue.

Commenting on the signing of the Memorandum, Vasiliou hailed the partnership with UCY. “This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone in our collaboration with the University of Cyprus,” he noted. “By combining our industry expertise with the University’s academic excellence, we aim to create opportunities for innovation, research and talent development.”

About Remedica

Remedica is a leading pharmaceutical company headquartered in Cyprus with a global presence extending to more than 140 countries. Since our establishment in 1980, we have experienced rapid growth, specialising in the development, manufacture and distribution of high-quality, safe and effective pharmaceutical products for human use. We maintain a strong pharmaceutical portfolio comprising more than 300 generics, branded generics and over-the-counter medicines (OTC).