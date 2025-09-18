Former Edek leader and sitting MP Marinos Sizopoulos said on Thursday that he “fears nothing,” saying that he had been refused access to a report pointing to possible criminal offences in the naturalisation of an Iraqi man and thus, as the case was legal and not political, he was being “very careful”.

“If the problem was clearly political, it would have taken on a different dimension. The issue has a legal dimension, so I am obliged to be very careful. From the moment the alleged offence exceeds a specific penalty limit, a procedure for it to be lifted is automatically initiated,” Sizopoulos said.

Speaking on state television, the MP and former Edek president said that if the legal service decided to refer the case, then the issue would be examined.

“We are now waiting for the decision of the Law Office,” he said.

Sizopoulos said he had requested the investigation’s full conclusions but the anti-corruption authority refused to provide them.

According to a statement from that authority, the probe examined whether he was involved in settling a non-performing loan for a company for which his own firm was a guarantor, and whether he helped secure a Cypriot passport for the foreign investor who later bought that company.

“Regarding the first issue, it was proved that there was no involvement […] For the passport issue, it was found that I had no involvement and that I had not even mediated […] So, logically, the authority had no jurisdiction to continue,” he added.

He added that he could not disclose evidence that might affect legal proceedings and would not reveal “my advantages, my cards.”

Asked why he did not request the lifting of his immunity, unless he was expecting the legal service to cover for him, Sizopoulos said this was up to the Law Office.

“Let the Law Office decide what it will be doing […] I am not expecting anyone to cover for me,” he said.

Invited to say if he had been set up, Sizopoulos said it was “possible” and pointed to the oxymoron of reporting corruption only to find himself accused of it.

This, he said, sent the message to people not to dare reveal anything for fear of being at risk themselves.

He also wondered if his name would be restored with the same enthusiasm if he is acquitted. “How will the stigma be removed?” he wondered.