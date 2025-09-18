XM and the XM Limassol Marathon organising team have announced a commendable social initiative, reaffirming their enduring commitment to social contribution.

As part of this year’s registration process, every runner will have the option to add a small voluntary amount to their entry fee, with all proceeds going directly to the Cyprus Multiple Sclerosis Association, an organisation that provides daily support, care and hope to people living with MS and their families.

This joint decision with the organisers offers every participant the chance to become an active link in a wider chain of solidarity. “We are delighted that, through our collaboration with XM, the XM Limassol Marathon is further strengthening its social action,” said Andreas Spyrou, Business Development Manager of the XM Limassol Marathon.

Through this initiative, the XM Limassol Marathon also serves as a platform for social contribution. Once again, it demonstrates that sport can be transformed into a vehicle for social change, inspiring meaningful engagement.

The XM Limassol Marathon will welcome all runners once more over March 21–22, 2026.

XM’s CSR strategic pillars

XM, a leading global provider of online investment services with more than 15 years of experience, has built its reputation not only on reliability and innovation, but also on its genuine commitment to society. Since its early years of operation, XM has adopted a holistic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, treating it not as complementary, but rather as an integral part of its corporate identity. Its guiding vision is clear: to continue serving as a model of responsible entrepreneurship, offering tangible value to people and communities both in Cyprus and internationally.

Once again, XM is proving CSR and sustainability are embedded in its identity, investing in people and communities for a better future. To learn more about XM’s initiatives, follow its dedicated pages on social media (Facebook: XM Culture, Instagram: @xmculture).