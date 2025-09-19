Where do you live?

I live in Cyrpus with my family – my husband and two children.

What did you have for breakfast?

I had wholemeal bread with diet cheese and turkey, and a coffee.

Describe your perfect day.

My perfect day would be to wake up in the morning without a care in the world, no stress, be relaxed.

Best book ever read?

I haven’t read many books, but the one that moved me very much was To Live, To Love, To Learn by Leo Buscaglia. I think it made me a better person.

Best childhood memory?

My favourite childhood memory is when our parents took us to the seaside. We enjoyed it.

What is always in your fridge?

There will always be fetta in the fridge. There is no Greek house without fetta.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I usually listen to quality Greek music in the car.

What’s your spirit animal?

I like birds because they are free. They are here today and elsewhere tomorrow.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of my children because I believe I raised them well, to respect others, to be polite and kind.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I remember a scene from a movie starring Sandra Bullock with another actress who was very funny. I laughed the whole time.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would definitely want to see my brother who passed away 32 years ago.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would very much like to travel to Japan and China. I have always been fascinated by these countries.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is my loved ones getting hurt.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t ever change.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Abuse.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

If the world was ending, I would like to have my loved ones next to me. I don’t think I would be able to do anything.