Cyprus’ Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis showcased the advantages of the Cyprus registry and the wider maritime cluster during a reception at the High Commission of Cyprus in London, organised as part of the 12th London International Shipping Week.

According to the Deputy Ministry, the event was attended by leading figures from the political, diplomatic and maritime spheres of global shipping.

Hadjimanolis outlined the government’s commitment to the green and digital transition, the priorities of the ministry during Cyprus’ EU presidency in the first half of 2026, and the role of shipping in the economy.

She stressed that the sector contributes more than 7 per cent to Cyprus’ GDP and plays an equally important part in the country’s social and political development.

She also noted that Cyprus is not only a leading hub for shipowning and shipmanagement services but also “one of the largest top quality sovereign flag states.”

Hadjimanolis added that the success of Cyprus shipping is based on close cooperation between the public and private sectors, describing it as productive and continuous, always pursuing the common goal of strengthening competitiveness.

At the same time, she extended an open invitation to the upcoming “Maritime Cyprus 2025” conference, which will take place in Limassol between October 6 to 8.

Hadjimanolis also took part in a series of parallel events during London International Shipping Week. Speaking at a debate hosted by WISTA UK and Seatrade Maritime on the theme ‘Are maritime leaders truly fit for purpose in a world that is moving so fast?’, she argued that leadership which excludes half of society “is not real leadership at all, it is incomplete.”

She emphasised that women represent just 19 per cent of the maritime workforce ashore and barely 1 per cent at sea, pointing to Cyprus’ efforts to advance gender equality through mentorship schemes, scholarships and the ‘Gender Equality Award in Cyprus Shipping’.

She called on governments and industry alike to break down barriers and create new pathways for women.

“Leadership is not about being the loudest voice,” she said in closing.

“It is about listening, bringing people together, inspiring the next generation to take a stand, and having the courage to chart a course even when the waters are uncertain.”

At the 17th Annual Capital Link Shipping and Marine Services Forum, Hadjimanolis joined the keynote panel ‘Shipping in a New Era – Aligning Ambition, Regulation & Reality’, where she underlined Cyprus’ commitment to decarbonisation, competitiveness, skills development and strong safety standards.

“Cyprus is committed to playing a constructive role in this transformation,” she said, combining regulatory standards with incentives, innovation and training for seafarers.

Her programme in London also included a dinner hosted by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK. In her remarks, she thanked the community for its support and said their presence abroad is invaluable, strengthening ties and acting as the best ambassadors of Cyprus and its shipping sector.

She described cooperation between Cyprus and the UK in shipping as excellent, based on mutual trust and strategic benefit. She underlined the importance of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and noted progress on strengthening Commonwealth ties, including the establishment of a Commonwealth Blue Charter Centre of Excellence in Cyprus.

Referring to recent figures, she said shipping accounts for more than 7 per cent of GDP, while revenue from ship management in the second half of 2024 reached €916 million, including €27.5 million linked to the UK sector.

She pointed out that major shipping companies headquartered in Britain operate from Limassol, many of them choosing the Cyprus flag.

The Deputy Minister was accompanied by Cyprus’ High Commissioner to the UK, Kyriacos Kouros, Deputy High Commissioner Spyros Miltiades and Consul general of Cyprus in the UK Odysseas Odysseos.