The LIONS Club of Nicosia Onasagoras, LIONS Club of Nicosia, LIONS Club of Limassol Coeur de Lion, LIONS Club of Famagusta-Salamis and LIONS Club of Thessaloniki Macedonia, in collaboration with the European University Cyprus (EUC) and Special Olympics Cyprus, invite the public to a special evening under the theme: “Diversity, Equality, Inclusion & Special Olympics”.

Special Olympics is a global organisation that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities working with hundreds of thousands of volunteers and coaches each year.

The event will take place at EUC’s Cultural Centre on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 5-7.30pm, and will feature a special keynote speech “Special Olympic Games: Sports, Inclusion and Social Change” to be given by Dr Gonzalo Larrabure, director of Global Health Programmes for Special Olympics Latin America and a paediatric surgeon in Lima, Peru.

Event programme

4.30-5pm – Registration

5-5.45pm – Workshop: “The Role of Communication in Diversity, Equality, Inclusion”, by communication specialist Vasiliki Christofi

6-6.10pm – Musical interlude : by School of the Deaf George Markou

Memorandum signing: European University Cyprus, Special Olympics Cyprus, LIONS Honorary distinctions: Maria Vasiliadou, president of Special Olympics Cyprus, Foteini Papadopoulou, president of Cyprus Red Cross Life Testimonies from two Special Olympics athletes 6.30-7.15pm – Keynote speech: “Special Olympic Games: Sports, Inclusion and Social Change” by Dr Gonzalo Larrabure, director of Global Health Programmes for Special Olympics Latin America

General event information

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 5-7.30pm

Free admission

Registration: 99303083 | [email protected]

