A power outage struck Larnaca’s Mitropolis area on Friday morning after strong winds toppled a tree, bringing down several Electricity Authority (EAC) poles, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

The tree, which stood near an abandoned house, fell onto a vehicle and caused serious damage, while other nearby cars suffered minor damage.

“The tree fell at around 8am, and four electricity poles collapsed or tilted, resulting in a power cut in the area,” an EAC representative told CNA.

Repair crews arrived promptly, documented the damage, and fully restored electricity by 4pm.

Police were on site to direct traffic, while the fire service ensured there was no risk of fire. Larnaca municipality crews also removed the fallen tree from the road. No injuries were reported.