A family of Irish repeat visitors has been honoured by the Larnaca mayor and the tourism development authority for making more than 30 trips to the city, the municipality announced on Friday.

Under the ‘Larnaca’s Loyal Friends’ programme, officials recognised the Finn family’s long-standing affection for the city as a holiday destination.

Special honours went to Peter and Bronagh Finn and their children John, Bronwyn, and Darren, who now have families of their own but continue the tradition of visiting Larnaca, with more than 30 visits to date.

The family has built lasting friendships with local residents and said they keep returning for the city’s hospitality, sense of safety, relaxed atmosphere and unique charm.

Their favourite spots include Larnaca’s beaches, while Ayios Theodoros village holds a special place for them.

They also highlighted the importance of direct Belfast–Larnaca flights in October and urged that the service be extended through the winter to allow year-round travel.

The recognition forms part of Larnaca’s ‘Welcome Back’ initiative, which celebrates repeat visitors and showcases the qualities – hospitality, authenticity, and cultural richness – that keep travellers coming back.