Louis plc has announced that its board of directors will meet on September 25 in order to review the company’s financial results for the half-year that ended on June 30, 2025.

The meeting will focus on the company’s performance during the first six months of 2025.

Louis confirmed that the review will be in line with its regulatory obligations, as its shares are traded on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company said that the half-year results will be disclosed to investors following the conclusion of the meeting.