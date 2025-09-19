Construction of a new water tank in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia has been completed.

The tank is a “glass-lined steel tank”, meaning that it was constructed from steel panels which are lined on the inside with an inert glass coating, which itself is fused to the steel at temperatures of around 850 degrees Celsius.

This method is said to create a durable and corrosion-resistant tank, which requires less maintenance than other materials used to build water tanks, and is also protected from bacteria and mould.

The tank will have a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres, meaning that in the event of an interruption of the water supply to Lakatamia and the nearby village of Tseri, the area will have sufficient water from the tank to last 24 hours, in addition to the 13 hours’ worth of existing capacity.

The Nicosia district government explained that construction of the tank began in February 2025, and that it is expected to be put into operation by the end of the year.

It added that the tank in Lakatamia is the third of its kind to be installed in the Nicosia district since the creation of the Nicosia district government last year, with a tender having already been put out for a fourth tank to be constructed near the suburb of Latsia and the nearby village of Yeri.