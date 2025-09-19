Friday’s weather will see clear skies throughout most of the day, with the possibility of increased cloud cover in parts.

Temperatures will be cooler than they have been for most of the last few months, rising to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius inland and on the east, west, and southwest coasts, 33 degrees Celsius on the north and southeast coasts, and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 13 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will remain clear throughout the weekend and into Monday, with temperatures set to rise gradually over the next few days.