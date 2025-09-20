An exciting new city walk is coming up in the newly established Municipality of Dromolaxia-Meneou, organised by Larnaka 2030. The interdisciplinary walks titled Pathkia-Pathkia, meaning ‘step by step’ are back this season, making their first stop in Dromolaxia.

On September 27, the team collaborates with artists and residents to co-create an open walk where the public can discover historical landmarks and cultural sites. Yet that is not all. During the walk, participants will also listen to stories that shed light on unknown aspects of the past and events that shaped the course of the community over time.

The walk will set off from the Dromolaxia-Meneou amphitheatre at 10am and last for one hour and 45 minutes. The event will happen primarily in Greek yet organisers will provide the option of an English translation. The walk is also accessible to people with physical, visual, hearing or neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Although free, participants are requested to pre-book their spot via the online form, where they can also mark if they require translation and if they have a disability.

https://www.facebook.com/larnaka2030