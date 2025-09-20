The weather on Saturday will be mainly clear with sunshine across the island. Winds are blowing from the northwest to northeast, moderate to locally strong, at 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea is expected to be slightly rough to rough, and locally rough in some areas. Temperatures will rise to around 31 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, while in the higher mountains it will reach about 20 degrees.

On Saturday evening, the skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue from the northwest to northeast, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and at times locally strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will stay slightly rough, and locally up to rough. Temperatures will fall to 19 degrees inland, around 21 degrees on the coasts, and 11 degrees in the highest mountain regions.

Looking ahead, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are forecast to remain mostly clear. The temperature is expected to rise gradually until Monday, reaching levels slightly above the seasonal average. On Tuesday, no significant change in temperature is expected.