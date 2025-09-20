It is too soon to report on Christmas events, we know, especially when it is still beach weather! That said, now officially in the last quarter of the year, it is perfectly acceptable to get excited about festive events and driving the holiday spirit are the annual Christmas villages. The list of villages participating this year has just been announced as preparations are about to begin.

Given the great success the Christmas Villages in municipalities and rural communities have seen in the last four years, the tourism ministry continues its initiative. This year, eight villages will transform into winter wonderlands, operating from November 22 to January 6.

Following a selection process of the submitted applications, the ministry has selected Agros, Deryneia, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Statos–Ayios Fotios and Fikardou as this season’s Christmas villages, extending the festive cheer to all districts and new locations.

The villages will host wooden huts selling local products and handicrafts as well as a series of performances by bands and artists to entertain the crowds all winter long. As always, the programme will include hands-on crafts workshops in gastronomy and wine, guided walks, outdoor activities and more.

The official events’ programme is yet to be announced but it promises to offer festive fun for Cyprus’ locals and winter travellers.

Christmas Villages 2025-2026

November 22-January 6. Details on www.christmasvillages.com.cy