NOBODY will be shedding any tears for the departure of the meddlesome and self-important commissioner for the protection of personal data, Irini Loizidou-Nicolaidou, who did not have her contract renewed by Prezniktwo.

The compulsively pedantic Loizidou-Nicolaidou, who was on a power-trip from the first day of her appointment, saw almost all disclosure as a violation of personal data, issuing public censures and imposing hefty fines. She also loved to appear in the media advertising her inflexible views about data protection.

Although she did everything she could to have her contract renewed for another five years – she even sought the help of a publication she had imposed a hefty fine on in the hope it could use its influence for her – the reality was that she was doomed because she had crossed the wrong man.

Back in 2023, the commissioner had imposed a fine of 35 grand on a certain presidential candidate for calls and SMS messages to voters by his campaign staff. The fines were imposed after he was elected, exposing a certain naivety on the part of our Irini.

Did she not know that Paphites neither forgive nor forget and that vindictiveness is in their DNA? Like Odysseas, she has found out the hard way.

I WOULD not have renewed the contract of someone who fined me 35 grand for conducting an election campaign, because she is on a non-stop power-trip that prevented her from approaching her job with even a hint of pragmatism.

The new commissioner, Maria Christofidou, appointed by the vengeful Paphite, like her predecessor, has been craving a public post. Having failed to get elected on the Disy ticket as deputy and municipal councilor, in the past, she decided that her only hope becoming a public somebody was through an appointment, even if this meant betraying her party.

The betrayal was easier as Disy had decided not to include her on the party ticket for next year’s parliamentary elections. Meanwhile Prezniktwo, as part of his ongoing campaign to prove that he has access to Disy people, who are happy to be beneficiaries of his patronage, appointed Maria.

I will write nothing more as Maria is a relative and I would not want to be seen betraying the family and having her mother on my case. In fact, I would like to congratulate her on her appointment and wish her a successful career as an irritating, meddling official.

The vengeful Paphite (pictured) settled the 35-grande grudge

A DISTRAUGHT hack at Politis newspaper wrote a half-page article to explain why the Paphite had made a big mistake by not renewing Irini’s contract.

The Prez had “sacrificed the vice presidency of the European Data Protection Board,” (EDPB) which was held by the axed commissioner and made all of Kyproulla proud. Her officiousness was obviously appreciated outside the boundaries of the sunshine isle.

Worse still, according to the hack, was that Irini “had great prospects of securing the presidency of the specific European institution in 2028.” It is a tragedy that our prez’s vindictiveness has deprived us of the presidency of the EDPB.

SOMEONE alerted us to Odysseas’ self-glorification about the prison sentence imposed on that sad loser Yiannakis Yiannaki ten days ago.

Kyproulla’ very own Javert issued a long-winded statement praising himself for exposing Yiannaki, and having a go at the hated attorney-general and the deputy AG, because they had reduced the charges against Yiannaki from eight to three, implying that they were conspiring to help him.

He ignored the fact that this was the way to shorten the duration of the trial and that the AG still secured a three-year prison sentence. Yiannaki was not going to get the life sentence that Odysseas seemed to want, had he faced another couple of charges.

Needless to say that the announcement had to bring up the injustice he had suffered and present him as the victim. He wrote:

“The person who vitally contributed to the revelation of such a scandal, was fired from his job for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ because he exposed this. The contradiction is clear: on one side a corrupt official that made a career with forged documents was protected until the last minute by the system, while the official who exposed the forgery, was sacked.”

THERE was more self-praising in the announcement. The Yiannaki case, he said, “proves that corruption is not invincible,” and this was because of Odysseas.

“A responsible, ‘obsessive’, auditor-general, who takes his job seriously, investigated this case and with his actions, in the end, led it to Justice. And Justice, in its turn, did the right thing as it should have done,” Odysseas said modestly.

Was this the same Odysseas who a year ago, was publicly lambasting justice, claiming judges were corrupt and clueless that he had been the victim of a kangaroo court? Now he acknowledges that it does the right thing. Have we missed something?

DEFENCE Minister Vasilis Palmas informed us that a military man would be placed in charge of the presidential guard, a post that was normally held by a cop. This was the request of Prezniktwo he said, claiming that in other countries the commander of a president’s or PM’s security detail was a military man. Did he carry out a survey?

Palmas also said that it was the desire of the Prez for a military man (I am not being sexist because there is zero chance of it being a military woman) to take this post. The only plausible explanation for the presidential desire is russfeti – he wants to give the job to some friend, supporter or horkanos who is in the national guard.

The last time a soldier was placed in charge of the presidential guard was during the Makarios presidency, said Palmas. Makarios also had a personal army. Is his fellow Paphite also planning to set up his own army and needs a soldier in charge?

WE HAD good reason to swell with national pride last week. EY Law Cyprus announced that Simos Simou, Director, Green Transformation & Tax Controversy leader was “honoured with the prestigious Tax Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) Disputes Rising Star award by the International Tax Review.”

Other countries have artists, authors, scientists and intellectuals to make them proud, while Kyproulla excels in the glamour profession of accountants specialising in tax. Pity there is no Nobel Prize for accountancy.