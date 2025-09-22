Cyprus is becoming an attractive destination for international tech companies and its performance creates the conditions for substantive collaborations, as well as further strengthening Amazon’s presence in the region, with Amazon Kuiper planning a visit to the island in the coming weeks, the government spokesman said on Monday.

In a written statement after President Nikos Christodoulides met with senior vice president, chief of global affairs and legal officer of Amazon, David Zapolsky, on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in New York, Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the meeting follows up on the “productive meetings” the president had with senior vice president of devices and services in April in San Francisco, as well as with Amazon AWS and Amazon Kuiper.

Letymbiotis said Cyprus, capitalising on its geographic location, is rapidly emerging as a regional hub for innovation, particularly in sectors such as fintech, regtech and gametech, hosting over 1,600 companies, 47 of which are multinational.

The startup ecosystem has grown fivefold since 2020, with many doing international business, while the information and communication technology sector has recorded annual growth of over 17 per cent since 2014, contributing almost 14 per cent to the country’s GDP (gross domestic product).

“This performance, in combination with our strategic investments in data centres, cloud and AI, make Cyprus an attractive destination for international tech companies and create the conditions for substantive collaborations to the benefit of the state and the people, as well as further strengthening Amazon’s presence in the region,” he added.