As part of the Exinity Global Offices Charity Campaign commemorating the International Day of Charity on September 5, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to the local community by supporting families in need in Limassol, including victims of the recent wildfires.

Through this action, the Foundation sponsored the purchase of essential food supplies, hygiene items and school uniforms to help children prepare for the new academic year. Together with Exinity employees and their families, volunteers gathered at the warehouse of the Funraising Charity Foundation to sort school uniforms, organise food and hygiene packages, and deliver them to families across the city.

Andrey Dashin, Founder of Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, joined the initiative alongside colleagues from Exinity, their families and volunteers. The event emphasised the Foundation’s mission to stand by vulnerable groups in Cyprus and ensure that immediate needs are met with compassion and dignity.

“The essence of our Foundation is reflected in our support for families with children during critical times,” said Dashin. “Our dedication to Cyprus is strong, yet it is also part of a broader culture of giving that extends to our offices worldwide. These initiatives reflect how charity is a natural extension of Exinity’s corporate culture, underscoring the ongoing effort to make kindness a global value.”

A global effort

With the support of Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, Exinity’s offices around the world carried out a series of charitable initiatives tailored to the needs of local communities, extending the action globally.

In London, a local boxing club was equipped with essential training gear, helping more than 80 disadvantaged teenagers stay off the streets and channel their energy into safe, positive activities.

The Nigerian office brightened the start of the academic year by providing school supplies to 400 underprivileged primary school students.

In Kenya, 100 young athletes were empowered through a basketball programme, upgraded training facilities and provision of educational sponsorships and food support.

In Dubai, employees shared care with labour camp workers, often overlooked in society, by collecting food items and providing 100 hygiene kits, addressing their immediate needs.

Hong Kong launched a food drive to support the local food bank, aiding communities struggling with food insecurity.

In Mauritius, the team brought joy to children with intellectual disabilities from low-income families through a Fun Day filled with activities, meals, and thoughtful gifts.

These combined efforts highlight how Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, along with Exinity employees worldwide, unite across regions and cultures to support causes that matter and strengthen the bonds within its communities, fostering meaningful change.

About Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation

The Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for all.

While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.