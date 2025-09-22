President Nikos Christodoulides will meet a series of world leaders during the United Nations’ “high-level week” in New York this week.

His meetings are expected to begin on Monday, when he will meet King Abdullah II of Jordan, while also having meetings with executives from energy giant Chevron and multinational corporation Amazon.

He will also attend a “high-level international summit for the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue” at the UN’s headquarters.

On Tuesday, he will attend a reception held by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for heads of state participating in the UN general assembly, before later attending a reception held by United States President Donald Trump.

It is also expected that he will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Syrian President Ahmet al-Sharaa.

He will make his address to the UN general assembly on Wednesday, with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reporting that he will “highlight the unwavering commitment of the Republic of Cyprus to international legitimacy and the need to achieve a just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem”.

On Thursday, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Guterres, where, according to CNA, the pair will discuss “the latest developments on the Cyprus issue”, before he will hold a working lunch with representatives of the UN security council’s five permanent members, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the US.

Later in the day, he will meet Chinese premier Li Keqiang and executives from American oil giant ExxonMobil.

He will on Friday meet the crown prince of Kuwait, Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On Saturday, he will hold a tripartite meeting with Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Saturday’s meeting will be held with a view to a third enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem of the year, involving Cyprus’ two sides, the UN, and the island’s three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the UKlikely taking place in late November.

That enlarged meeting will take place after the Turkish Cypriot leadership election on October 19.

That election will see Tatar be challenged by former Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhurman, who advocates for a return to negotiations based on a federal solution.