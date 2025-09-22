The 21st Europa Donna Pink Figures March for breast cancer awareness will be held on October 4 and will be “dedicated to the power of advocacy and unity”, first lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides said on Monday.

This year’s march will start at 5pm from the old GSP Stadium and head to the AstroBank headquarters, where 849 figures will be placed, symbolising the number of breast cancer cases recorded in Cyprus in 2024.

An additional nine blue figures, symbolising the number of men’s breast cancer cases, 273 turquoise figures, symbolising gynaecological cancer cases, and 285 white figures, symbolising those lost in 2024, will also be placed.

“When Europa Donna Cyprus began its work 25 years ago, breast cancer was still taboo, but through perseverance and collective effort, we have reached the point of speaking openly,” Europa Donna Cyprus’ Stella Mastora said.

She added that “together we will unite our voices, for those who are struggling and those we have lost, for a future with less fear and more hope.”