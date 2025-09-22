GoetheKino is back. A series of German-language film screenings and discussions, presented by Goethe-Institut Cyprus, will add to Nicosia’s evenings this September, October and November. For its second edition it presents films and topics that deal with family relationships, dynamics between family members, but also belonging, sacrifice and memory.

On the last Wednesday of those three months, a thought-provoking film will be presented, following space for discussion, exchange and shared reflection.

The series begins with a screening of the award-winning film Der Junge Muss an Die Frische Luft (All About Me) on September 24, followed by a discussion with film scholar Olga Kourelou and comedian Constantinos Psillides.

Next comes the screening of the award-winning film Good Bye, Lenin! On October 29 – a moving tragicomedy that illuminates the upheavals of German reunification with great sensitivity and humour. Joining Kourelou for a discussion after the screening will be Mine Balman, documentary filmmaker (Beyond History Education, Olivia).

The guest for the discussion following the last screening, Beyond Silence (Enseits der Stille) on November 26, is Panayiota Themistokleous, Cypriot sign language interpreter and CODA (child of deaf adults), who will reflect on the film with Kourelou. The film tells the story of Lara, whose parents are deaf-mute.

GoetheKino

Film screenings and discussions on the subject of family relationships. September 24, October 29, November 26. Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. 7pm. Original dialogue with English subtitles. Discussions in English. Tel: 22-674606. www.goethe.de/cyprus