Freedom24, the European subsidiary of global financial services group Freedom Holding Corp., on Monday announced that it recently opened its second flagship office in Limassol.

The new building, Freedom Tower II, located at 26 Christaki Kranou Street, was officially inaugurated on Friday, September 19, 2025, during a ceremony attended by local officials, business leaders, and other guests.

“This expansion marks an important step in the company’s European growth and further strengthens its role as a leading fintech provider,” the company said in a statement.

“The launch of Freedom Tower II highlights Freedom24’s dynamic growth across Europe, where the investment platform now serves more than 500,000 customers,” it added.

What is more, the company explained that “Limassol has long been the centre of the company’s European operations and home to its headquarters, which currently employs over 500 professionals supporting Freedom24’s mission to deliver innovative financial and technology-driven solutions”.

“As one of Cyprus’s leading companies, Freedom24 actively supports local initiatives that contribute to the country’s social and economic development,” the announcement continued.

It further stated that the opening of its second office “reaffirms the company’s long-term commitment to Cyprus and its growing role as a regional hub for finance, innovation, and technology”.

“Freedom Tower II reflects our vision for the future,” said Evgenii Tiapkin, Executive Director of Freedom24.

“This investment not only strengthens our presence in Europe but also shows our confidence in Cyprus, which is steadily emerging as a major financial centre in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

“The inauguration of Freedom Tower II brought together Freedom24’s partners and the wider business community to celebrate the company’s achievements and to look ahead to the next stage of its growth in Europe,” the announcement concluded.