Government pledges continued support for Larnaca district organisation

The government will continue to back the Larnaca local district organisation (EOA) as it seeks to become a modern and efficient body serving residents’ needs, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Sunday evening.

Speaking in Zouhouri Square at an event marking the organisation’s first year of operation, Ioannou said the local government reform that came into force last year had been “imperative,” with broad agreement across political parties, the state, local authorities and society.

He stressed that the five district organisations face a major challenge as they take on key responsibilities affecting daily life, including water supply, sanitation, development licensing and, from next year, waste management.

He welcomed the progress made in Larnaca over the past 13 months, noting that the vision of the president, the director general and the board was visible in the district’s development and investments in infrastructure.

“Important steps are being taken in digitalisation, simplification and modernisation of procedures, reducing delays and limiting inconvenience for citizens,” he said, adding that the ministry would continue to provide support.

For his part, Larnaca sewage board director Angelos Hadjicharalambous said projects worth more than €450 million were under way or planned across the district, “a historic investment package that protects infrastructure, enhances development and substantially upgrades daily life.”

He said the organisation placed particular emphasis on optimising procedures to speed up services and reduce red tape.

He described the body’s strategic goal as the creation of “a healthy, strong, modern, pioneering, digital, green and human-centred organisation, friendly to citizens.”

Through digitalisation, proper resource management and streamlined processes, it aimed to deliver better services, protect the environment and support economic growth, he said.

Hadjicharalambous admitted that the first year had brought challenges, notably problems with the “Ippodamos” software system, but said efficiency and service quality had improved following the recruitment of specialised staff.

He also stressed that the citizen remains at the heart of every decision. “Our priority is to offer high-level services with transparency, flexibility and speed,” he said.

“That is why we invest in infrastructure that is not just construction, but investment in the future, in safety and in quality of life,” he added.

Thanking the board, staff and residents for their support, Hadjicharalambous said that their demands were a driving force for progress, adding that “without demands, there is no progress.”