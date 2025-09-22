If you’ve ever bought a second-hand iPhone or switched to a new carrier, you may have faced the frustration of a locked device. Carrier-locked iPhones prevent you from using SIM cards from other networks, limiting your freedom to choose affordable plans or use the phone internationally. The good news is that you can unlock iPhone free with IMEI number – a safe and legal method that works for any carrier and iPhone model. In this guide, we’ll explain what an IMEI number is, how the IMEI unlock method works, and the exact steps you can take to unlock your iPhone quickly and without extra cost.

How to find and verify the IMEI number of your iPhone

To unlock iPhone free with IMEI number, the very first step is to obtain your device’s IMEI. This number (International Mobile Equipment Identity) works like a digital fingerprint for your iPhone and is required for unlocking, registration, theft checks, and warranty claims.

Step 1. Find Your IMEI Number

There are several easy ways to locate your iPhone’s IMEI:

*Dial #06# – Open the Phone app, type *#06#, and a screen with your IMEI will appear.



Check in Settings – Go to Settings > General > About , then scroll down to find the IMEI.



– Go to , then scroll down to find the IMEI. Look at the SIM Tray – On iPhone 6s and later, the IMEI is printed on the SIM tray.



– On iPhone 6s and later, the IMEI is printed on the SIM tray. Use the Apple ID Website – Visit appleid.apple.com, sign in, and check under Devices to find your IMEI.

Step 2. Check If Your iPhone Is Blacklisted

After finding your IMEI, the next important step is to verify whether your device is blacklisted. A blacklisted iPhone (usually reported lost or stolen) cannot be unlocked until removed from the blacklist.

Methods to unlock iPhone free with IMEI number

Method 1: Use Passixer iPhone Unlocker (Recommended)

Finding your iPhone’s IMEI number is easy, but unlocking with it isn’t always simple. While carrier-based unlocks are the most secure option, not everyone meets the eligibility requirements. Third-party IMEI services are another route, yet many are unreliable and risky—especially if you need an urgent unlock.

This is where Passixer iPhone Unlocker stands out. It’s an all-in-one iOS toolkit that not only unlocks SIM restrictions for use with any carrier but also removes Apple ID without a password, bypasses or deletes MDM, gets past iCloud Activation Lock, removes Screen Time passcodes, and even disables iTunes backup encryption. Whether your device is brand new or second-hand, Passixer makes SIM unlocking fast, safe, and effortless—without contacting your carrier or worrying about data loss.

Steps:

Step 1: Open Passixer on your computer and choose Remove SIM Locks from the main menu.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your PC or Mac, then tap Trust on the device when prompted.

Step 3: Click Start and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the jailbreak process.

Step 4: Review your device information and select Start SIM Lock Removal to proceed.

Step 5: Delete all saved Wi-Fi networks and turn off Wi-Fi on your iPhone.

Step 6: Wait for the removal to finish, then check that your iPhone is fully unlocked and ready to use with any carrier.

Pros:

Unlocking your SIM is fast and straightforward, with no complicated setup needed.



More affordable than carrier unlocks or most third-party online services.



Completely safe—your data remains secure throughout the process.



More stable and reliable than hardware-based RSIM solutions.



Compatible with nearly all major carriers worldwide.



Preserves full iPhone functionality—your device works normally after unlocking.

Cons:

A one-time fee is required to unlock the SIM.



A computer is necessary to complete the unlocking process.

Method 2. Unlock Your iPhone for Free Using the IMEI Number by Contacting the Carrier

If your iPhone is locked to a specific carrier, you can unlock it for free using its IMEI number by working directly with your carrier. While there are third-party websites that offer IMEI-based unlocks, most of them charge fees. The safest and cost-free way is to contact the carrier yourself.

Step 1: Gather Required Information

Before contacting your carrier, make sure you have all necessary details ready to ensure a smooth process. This typically includes:

The name under which the iPhone is registered.



Account information, email, and phone number linked to the iPhone.



The device’s IMEI number (found in Settings > General > About or by dialing *#06#).



or by dialing *#06#). Answers to security questions and any additional info such as billing address or payment method.

Step 2: Contact Your Carrier

Call the carrier’s customer support and request an IMEI-based unlock. For U.S. carriers, here are the main numbers:

AT&T: 800-288-2020



T-Mobile: 800-937-8997



Verizon: 800-922-0204



Sprint: 888-211-4727



U.S. Cellular: 888-944-9400



Step 3: Check If Your iPhone Is Blacklisted

While speaking with the representative, confirm that your iPhone is not blacklisted. If it is, the unlock cannot proceed until the issue is resolved. If the device is only carrier-locked, you can move forward with the unlock request.

Step 4: Complete the Unlock Process

Once your request is approved, the carrier will email you an unlock code and instructions—typically within 30 days. Follow the provided steps to enter the activation code, and your iPhone will be free to use with any compatible carrier.

Pros:

Free of Charge : Unlocking directly through your carrier using the IMEI is usually completely free.



: Unlocking directly through your carrier using the IMEI is usually completely free. Safe and Official : It’s an official method, so there’s no risk of scams or malware from third-party websites.



: It’s an official method, so there’s no risk of scams or malware from third-party websites. Permanent Unlock : Once approved, your iPhone will remain unlocked even after iOS updates.



: Once approved, your iPhone will remain unlocked even after iOS updates. No Software Needed: You don’t need to install any additional tools or jailbreak your device.



Cons:

Time-Consuming : The approval process can take up to 30 days in some cases.



: The approval process can take up to 30 days in some cases. Eligibility Restrictions : You must meet the carrier’s requirements, such as fully paying off your iPhone or being an active account holder.



: You must meet the carrier’s requirements, such as fully paying off your iPhone or being an active account holder. Limited Availability : Some carriers may not provide unlocks for devices reported lost, stolen, or blacklisted.



: Some carriers may not provide unlocks for devices reported lost, stolen, or blacklisted. Requires Contacting Support: You need to speak with customer service, which can be inconvenient for some users.

Conclusion

Unlocking your iPhone using the IMEI number is a safe and effective way to gain full freedom with any carrier, whether you choose to go through your provider or use a reliable tool like Passixer iPhone Unlocker. While contacting your carrier directly is free and official, it can take time and may have eligibility restrictions. Passixer offers a faster, hassle-free alternative that not only unlocks your SIM for use with any carrier but also handles Apple ID removal, MDM bypass, iCloud Activation Lock, and more—without risking your data. By following the steps in this guide, you can enjoy a fully unlocked iPhone, switch carriers freely, and take full advantage of your device’s capabilities anywhere in the world.

