As part of the Days of Culture initiative and on the occasion of World Tourism Day, the South Nicosia – Dali municipality hosts a series of events this weekend. One is a full day of guided tours across monuments, hidden gems, workshops and cultural treasures and the other is a traditional festival.

Coming up first, on Saturday are the guided tours. Starting early on Saturday morning, at 8.45pm, visitors will meet at the parking of Dali Archaeological Museum to embark on a day of city tours. Happening free of charge, the tours welcome all as they will be conducted in both Greek and English.

The tour will set off at 9am passing by the watermill and the churches of Ayios Dimitrianos in Dali and Panayia of Ayios Sozomenos in Potamia, the Love Stairs of Lympia, the weaving workshops and restored buildings in Alambra before having a brief lunch break. The tour continues with visits to the church of Ayioi Apostoloi in Pera Chorio Nisou, the Cyprus Museum of Natural History – Photos Photiades Foundation and ends back at the Dali Archaeological Museum

Transportation to all tour stops will be provided by bus. Participants may also use a private vehicle, but prior registration is still required by today (Monday 22-444879, 22-444888).

On Sunday, the Cultural – Traditional Festival will bring music, song and dance to Eleftheria Street Parking Area, Dali at 5.30pm. Traditional songs will be performed by the music group Michalis Ch. Michail and vocalist Andri Karantoni while inspiring artistic and dance performances continue the entertainment. There will also be live demonstrations of traditional crafts and tasting of Cypriot delicacies to complete the evening.

Cultural Days

Guided tours organised by the Municipality of South Nicosia – Idalion. September 27. Traditional festival. September 28. Eleftherias Street Parking Area, Dali. 5.30pm. Free. Tour registrations: 22-444879, 22-444888