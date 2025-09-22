Clowns are chronically misunderstood. Perhaps that is in their nature. People either love them or hate them, and here to present a new kind of solo show to Cyprus audiences is Danish clown Denni Dennis. The artist will present a unique, one-night-only show in Limassol looking at identity, boundaries and Finding Home, as the show is called.

Taking place at Ena Theatre, Limassol on September 24, the English-language show is suitable for those older than 16, and two performances will be staged, one at 6pm and another at 8pm.

“The performance invites the audience into a world balancing absurdity and innocence, tragedy and comedy,” say organisers, “exploring the delicate edge between art and life through a dialogue of love and loneliness. The show reflects on identity – how we negotiate boundaries and compromises while pursuing our dreams – and how we connect with ourselves and others.

“With intertwined laughter and tenderness, it reveals the poetry of clowning and the vulnerability of being human: an inward journey where each step is a search, every encounter a discovery, and every laugh a small step toward home.”

Finding Home

Performance by Danish clown Denni Dennis. September 24. Ena Theatre, Limassol. 6pm and 8pm. In English. €40. www.soldoutticketbox.com