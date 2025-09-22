A 33-year-old foreign Paphos resident was arrested on Sunday afternoon for theft by proxy and money laundering of more than €76,790, police said on Monday.

Police said a complaint was filed on Friday by a 50-year-old apartment complex owner living abroad, that from 2022 until 2025 the 33-year-old suspect rented out eight flats without the owner’s knowledge.

The owner said the suspect did not deliver any rent amount, and she estimates the total collected exceeds €76,790.

The 33-year-old’s company was appointed as the representative for rent collection, agreeing to receive a percentage of up to 30 per cent.