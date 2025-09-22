Two men, aged 50 and 22, were arrested on Monday in connection to a case of assault against a bus driver in Larnaca.

“On Saturday, a 59-year-old public transport bus driver reported that at around 1.45pm, the two men exited their vehicle which was positioned in front of the bus and assaulted him,” police said.

The driver said that he stepped in front of suspects’ vehicle and asked them to remain at the scene until the police arrived.

Instead, they got in the car and drove away.

Police secured testimony against the suspects who were arrested at around 2pm on Monday.