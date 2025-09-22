UCLan Cyprus has been officially recognised as one of the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Europe™ for 2025 by Great Place To Work®, standing out as a people-first organisation in higher education.

This prestigious recognition is based entirely on employee feedback. Across Europe, more than 1.5 million employees were surveyed, with over 300,000 respondents from eligible organisations shaping this year’s ranking.

For UCLan Cyprus, the award represents more than workplace excellence. It reflects a culture of trust, inclusivity and collaboration, where staff are empowered to thrive and contribute to the University’s academic and community mission. The ranking reinforces UCLan Cyprus’s reputation not only as a leading educational institution, but also as one of the most rewarding places to work in Europe.

“Being recognised among the Best Workplaces in Europe is a proud moment for us,” said Georgia Kyriakou, HR Director of UCLan Cyprus. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do. This award reflects their passion, their trust in the University and our commitment to creating an environment where every individual can succeed.”

To be included in the 2025 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Europe™ List, organisations must be recognised on a national Best Workplaces™ list, be Great Place To Work Certified™, and employ between 50 and 499 people in Europe. The rankings are determined through employee feedback measuring trust in leadership, workplace values, innovation and inclusivity.

Founded in 2012, UCLan Cyprus is the first overseas campus of the University of Lancashire. Based in Larnaca, the University offers a world class double-awarded degree with a strong emphasis on employability, innovation, research and community impact, within a diverse and inclusive international environment.

Looking ahead, UCLan Cyprus remains committed to strengthening its workplace culture and ensuring that its staff continue to grow, innovate and contribute to its vision.