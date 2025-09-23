More than 30 cats were found dead with foam around their mouths and poison found at Sfalayiotissa cemetery in Limassol, the Greens action group for animals said on Tuesday.

The group said the first cats that had fallen victim to the suspected mass poisoning were detected by people taking care of strays in the area.

Pictures circulating online indicate that the cats poisoned included both strays and cats that had a home, as some of them were wearing collars and likely just roaming the area.

The poisoning of animals is a criminal act according to the Animal Welfare Act and is punishable by a fine, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.