Visual artists Efi Kkolou and Anthemida Melifronidou answer the question can art change the world through their upcoming exhibition Through My Own Eyes, taking place in Nicosia from October 3 to 6. This is an exhibition that goes beyond canvas and colour, touching on the essence of the human experience while inviting viewers to see the world through eyes filled with solidarity, hope and love.

The initiative is of special significance as part of the net proceeds will be donated to Telethon, the charitable institution that for 31 years has supported the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (Cing)and the Cyprus Muscular Dystrophy Association, providing assistance to patients and families affected by neuromuscular and genetic diseases.

The opening will take place on October 3 in the specially designed exhibition space at 15 Vasileos Pavlou Street, Parisinos, Engomi. The event will be inaugurated by Professor Leonidas Phylactou, Chief Executive and Medical Director of Cing, with a greeting by visual artist Nikolas Panayi. Through their artistic language, the two artists open windows onto a world where art becomes an act of giving, and giving transforms into hope.

Through My Own Eyes

Art exhibition by Kkolou and Anthemida Melifronidou in support of Telethon. October 3-6. 15 Vasileos Pavlou Street, Parisinos, Engomi. Opening night: 7.30pm. Friday: 6pm-9pm. Saturday-Sunday: 10am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. https://www.cing.ac.cy/en/telethon