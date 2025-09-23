A fire broke out late on Monday night in an apartment in Limassol, forcing the evacuation of a three-storey building.

The alarm was raised at 11.19pm after reports of a blaze in a second-floor flat on Amathountos Avenue in Yermasoyia. Firefighters from the Ayios Nikolaos Station rushed to the scene with three fire engines and a hydraulic ladder.

The blaze was brought under control at 12.22am. The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment and its contents. Common areas on the same floor and a neighbouring flat were also affected by heat and smoke.

As a precaution, the Fire Service and police evacuated the entire building.

Two people were inside the apartment at the time. One man jumped from a window in an attempt to escape and was taken to Limassol general hospital before firefighters arrived. The second occupant managed to leave the flat safely through the exit door.

Investigators believe the fire started when the occupants tried to light a gas cooker. According to the Fire Service, a leak in the connection between the cylinder hose and the appliance caused the ignition.