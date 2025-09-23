No, not Christmas markets, it is still a little early for them but as the autumn months arrive, so do a handful of craft bazaars and pop-up markets. Five markets will happen across Cyprus bringing artisanal creations to every corner of the island.

Ready to welcome the new season is the Autumn Chique event in Polis, Paphos. On Saturday, the event by Chara Fashion will bring artists and art lovers to Tina’s Art Café for a cosy morning. From 10am onwards, four artisans will display their works while Chara Fashion will fill stalls with women’s and men’s fashion items from the Netherlands to raise funds foe an animal charity.

Vendor Lucy will sell jams, marmalades and chutney made fresh from the garden, while Pamela will display hand-poured candles. Tina Trinci will sell her handmade greeting cards for special occasions.

The Liven Cyprus Workshop in Kornos organises its own Artisan Market the following day. On Sunday, from 5pm to 10pm, local makers will showcase their creations while visitors enjoy food, live music and even a children’s workshop.

Come October, Cookshop restaurant in Nicosia and MAKE will host a day of thrifting, antiquing and vintage hunting at their first pop-up event. On October 5, the newly revamped Cookshop on Pindarou street will host a kind of market and brunch combo as along with vintage browsing, brunch will also be served. All kinds of items, second-hand clothing and books and furniture will be on sale while Cookshop prepares coffees, brunch and wines.

The following week, the 10th Handmade in Cyprus market will return to the European University Cyprus Cafeteria, featuring local handmade artists. On October 11 and 12, from 11am to 8pm, a selection of Cyprus-based artists who make items from several industries will offer visitors a variety of choices at pocket-friendly prices.

More than 40 artists will set up stalls each day, including desserts and pastry bakers, plus an arts & crafts workshops corner to entertain young visitors. Food, drink and other surprises are to be announced soon.

One more market will arrive in autumn, right before the Christmas craze begins. The Grand Ba3aars is actually a series of market weekends at Nicosia’s Yfantougeio. Bringing a mix of artists, makers, collectors and food lovers, the market will feature arts and crafts, second-hand items and more across three weekends; November 1-2 and 29-30 and December 6-7. After that, you know the drill – Christmas markets take over!

Autumn Chique

Market with four local artisans. September 27. Tina’s Art Café, Polis, Paphos. 10am. Tel: 97-817339. Facebook event: Autumn Chique

Artisan Market

Local sellers display creations. Food, drinks, music and a children’s workshop. September 28. The Liven Cyprus Workshop, Kornos. 5pm-10pm. Facebook event: Artisan Market at The Liven Cyprus Workshop

Thrifting, Vintage and Antique Shopping & Brunch

Second-hand, vintage pop-up market with coffee and brunch. October 5. Cookshop, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Facebook event: Thrifting, Vintage and Antique Shopping & Brunch

10th Handmade in Cyprus Market

Two-day market featuring over 40 handmade local artists on each day. October 11-12. European University Cyprus Cafeteria, Nicosia. 11am-8pm. Facebook event: Handmade in Cyprus Market

Grand Ba3aars

Market with local artists, vintage collectors and food sellers. November 1-2, 29-30 and December 6-7. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 11am onwards. Facebook event: Grand Ba3aars