Models of vehicles from well-known brands have been deemed dangerous and were recalled by the European warning system, Safety Gate, the road transport department (TOM) said on Tuesday.

The dangerous products are found in different batches and manufacturing periods from 2019 to 2025 and include models from Volkswagen, Citroen, Peugeot, Opel, Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Nissan.

Consumers are asked to refer to the Safety Gate website to check whether their vehicle is listed.

TOM called on manufacturers, car dealers, importers and sellers who may have placed the dangerous vehicles in the market to recall them, while owners are asked to contact the manufacturers.

If sellers refuse to meet their obligations, people can file a complaint with the online consumer protection service, said TOM.