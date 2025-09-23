Reuniting across the divide, marching for peace, justice, and queer liberation is what United by Pride stands for. Held this Saturday in Nicosia, it brings together LGBTQIA+ people and the community’s allies.

Happening for the fourth consecutive year, two parallel marches will take place in the capital city which will meet at the Ledra Palace Buffer Zone for a festive celebration. “At a time when global and regional tensions continue to fuel injustice, repression, and political stagnation,” say organisers Queer Collective CY, “United by Pride 2025 stands as a beacon of hope and resilience.

“Its mission is clear: to promote multicultural coexistence, to place human rights and tolerance at the forefront, and to affirm that we are still here, and we are still marching for peace, reunification, queer liberation and collective justice.”

The parades will begin at 6pm, one from Eleftheria Square and the other from Kuğulu Park, meeting in the buffer zone. There, a series of live performances, a full stage show with hosts, DJ sets and a live band will entertain the crowds.

“More than a celebration,” conclude organisers, “United by Pride is a space of politics, joy, memory and struggle. It is deeply rooted in the values of anti-racism, decolonisation, demilitarisation, self- determination, and grassroots organising. In a time of growing hardship and repression, our united presence across the divide sends a powerful and unmistakable message: change is possible and it is already in motion.”

United by Pride

4th annual bicommunal pride parade by Queer Collective CY. September 27. Starting points: Eleftheria Square, south Nicosia and Kuğulu Park, north Nicosia. 6pm. End: Ledra Palace Buffer Zone. [email protected]