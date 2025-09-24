A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an ongoing case of burglary and the theft of a shotgun and an air pistol, which took place in Larnaca in early August, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested pursuant to a court warrant, before he was questioned and later released.

For the same case, two other suspects aged 21 and 23 were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively, and remain in custody.

Earlier in August, two weapons were found hidden in an abandoned vehicle, which the police seized as evidence.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.