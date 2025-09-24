For the first time at Ayia Napa Marina, Mommy Cool and Vintage Photography, two groups created by mothers for mothers, are joining forces to present the conference “Growing Together”, a celebration of motherhood designed to provide knowledge, inspiration and support to every mother.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, at Ayia Napa Marina, and feature four distinguished speakers – two from Greece and two from Cyprus – who will address key issues concerning new and expectant mothers, such as childbirth, breastfeeding, infant sleep, nutrition and empowerment in motherhood.

Chrysi Kalopisi, MSc Midwife, Certified IBCLC Lactation Consultant, and Infant & Toddler Sleep Consultant, will speak about breastfeeding (“An obstacle race or a walk in the park?”) as well as the benefits of co-sleeping, aiming to dispel the stigma that still surrounds it today.

Irini Kamariti, Pediatric Nutrition Specialist and Child Nutrition Consultant, will explain when the right time is to start introducing solid foods, one of the most important milestones of infancy that shapes both development and the child’s future relationship with food. She will also cover which foods to introduce first, safe feeding methods, and how to avoid common mistakes.

Christiana Genie, Parenting & Life Skills Expert and CEO of Inner Growth Academy, will introduce us to the art of Conscious Motherhood, a healthy role model that children witness every day: a mother who knows herself, respects her boundaries, and builds her relationship with her children through presence, awareness and truth.

Finally, Theodosia Panteli, Nurse and Midwife, will show how, with respect, flexibility and collaboration, a birth plan can transform childbirth into a more human, personal and fulfilling experience, closer to every woman’s dream.

The aim of the conference is to create a safe space for sharing experiences, where every mother can feel she is not alone on her journey.

Registrations are already in progress at https://shorturl.at/stf4q, with limited seats available. Participation fee: €5.00

Because no mother should walk the path alone. We are here, Growing Together.