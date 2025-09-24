The global climate crisis and national climate law

By Antrea Panagiotou

The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat, but our new reality. Its impacts are increasingly severe, leaving destruction in their wake and affecting every aspect of our lives. From health issues, such as increasing cases of heatstroke and water shortages due to prolonged drought, to megafires and the forcedmigration of populations – the so-called “climate refugees” – this crisis leaves no sector untouched. This is why a holistic, coherent strategy is needed, one that goes beyond piecemeal measures. If Cyprus truly wants to be on track for climate neutrality, it must prove it through actions, commitments, and specific policy tools.

One such tool is the National Climate Law. In fact, 22 European countries have already enacted similar laws, with tangible results: reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, meaningful participation of the scientific community and citizens in policymaking, and more effective monitoring of progress. In other words, where there is legal commitment, there is a greater chance of consistency.

Even if such laws are not fully effective, their very existence remains crucial, sending a clear message to the state to take responsibility. For Cyprus, a country particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, this message is not just symbolic but substantive.

Climate change versus “more serious” problems

We often hear that there are “more important” problems than climate change, such as wars, social inequalities, economic uncertainty, and health issues. However, as has been demonstrated time and again, climate change is not a secondary issue but a factor that fuels and exacerbates all of the above. Economies are disrupted by extreme weather events, while health systems are tested by heat waves, new diseases, and the psychological stress caused by disasters.

For example, more intense heat waves and increased levels of air pollution, as a result of climate change, lead, among other things, contribute to cardiorespiratory problems. At the same time, vector-borne diseases (e.g., from mosquitoes), sleep disorders, and stress are also on the rise.

Beyond health issues, climate change appears to also have significant social implications. This is particularly evident when we consider that the most vulnerable groups are the first to be affected. Such groups usually live in low-energy-efficiency homes that trap heat in the summer, struggle to afford air conditioning or insulation, and thus end up being more exposed to extreme heat. At the same time, they pay disproportionately high energy bills in relation to their income, trapping them in a vicious cycle of vulnerability.

People take part in the ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ climate march and rally in New York City

What exactly is a Climate Law, and why is it the right tool?

Based on the above, tackling climate change requires immediate solutions. Climate legislation, in combination with other measures, could contribute to this. According to a report by ClientEarth (2021), [1] this legislation could be defined as legislation that sets out a plan for achieving a long-term goal of reducing GHG emissions (usually with a target date of 2045 or 2050) across all sectors of the economy.

Climate laws usually consist of legally binding targets, carbon budgets (i.e., a GHG emissions cap for each sector), monitoring and accountability mechanisms, and independent advisory bodies. As for the rationale behind enacting a national climate law, although it can be a particularly time-consuming process, experience from other countries shows that such laws can have remarkable positive effects.

In fact, evidence shows that climate laws can reduce GHG emissions and facilitate access to justice for citizens and environmental organisations. This was observed in the case of DUH and BUND v. Germany, where the plaintiffs took action against the government for failing to meet climate targets under the country’s climate law.

Another example is the United Kingdom, where the effectiveness of climate legislation was reflected in the successful increase of low-carbon electricity generation from 20% in 2008 to 45% in 2016.

Why does Cyprus need a National Climate Law when there is already a European one?

The European Climate Law implements the European Green Deal by committing all Member States to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and reduce GHG emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

However, this mainly concerns commitments at EU level. A national climate law can be better adapted to the circumstances and needs of Cyprus, setting specific targets and measures and thus strengthening action against the climate crisis at the national level. Already, through the Effort Sharing Regulation, each Member State – including Cyprus – is obliged to reduce emissions in sectors such as transport, agriculture, waste management, and small businesses by 2030.

For “big polluters” – i.e., electricity producers, energy-intensive industries, and airlines – the reduction is not imposed directly at the national level but is controlled through the European Emissions Trading System (ETS). The ETS essentially provides financial incentives, as any company that exceeds its CO 2 emission limits is required to pay for additional allowances. However, this system does not impose binding national targets, allowing Cyprus’ policies to remain weaker or less ambitious than necessary in the very sectors that pollute the most.

Are Cyprus’ climate actions to date not sufficient?

The answer is… no! Cyprus has not yet managed to reduce GHG emissions to the extent required to meet the targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). On the contrary, according to official inventory data, GHG emissions in 2023 are higher than in 2021.

This should not come as a surprise. Many of the policies that have been announced are either delayed in their implementation or simply remain on paper. A prime example is the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMPs), which promised to radically change the way we move around cities by strengthening public transport, cycling, and walking, but which have so far failed to prevent our dependence on cars due to their untimely implementation.

Ultimately, can the National Climate Law make a difference?

The fundamental question of whether a law can make a difference is more complex than a simple “yes” or “no” answer. The climate crisis is here, and its consequences, even if we manage to reduce GHG emissions to zero right now, will continue to affect us for many years to come. The question is no longer whether climate change will affect us – that is beyond doubt – but how severely.

Climate legislation is not a magic tool that will completely solve the issue of climate governance and, consequently, the climate crisis. However, if designed and implemented correctly, it can contribute significantly to the effort to take meaningful climate action.

Antrea Panagiotou is a climate change officer at Terra Cypria